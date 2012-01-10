The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent in midday trade, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the blue chips up 1.1 percent, and the midcaps 1.0 percent firmer.

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, dives more than 20 percent to touch a life-time low after the company warns it expects sales to fall short of expectations in the third quarter.

Oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum climbs nearly 20 percent, with market sources citing renewed media speculation that the Kurdistan-focused company is likely be the subject of a takeover approach.

