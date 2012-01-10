(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Shares in Norway's DNO rise 5.1 percent as partner Genel Energy reports a planned production upgrade at the big Tawke oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan, and as speculation mounts that Kurdish officials are planning another big oil deal in the region.

"The share move is most likely due to Genel's announcement that they want to increase production capacity at Tawke to 100,000 barrels a day (from 75,000), but really that's not news at all because it's in line with what DNO has said previously," says Swedbank First Securities analyst Teodor Sveen Nilsen.

Genel's statement on Tuesday echoes statements from DNO in November.

Arctic Securities analyst Trond Omdal says another factor pushing up DNO's share price is a suggestive press release issued on Tuesday by Kurdish player Gulf Keystone.

Gulf Keystone says the Kurdish Regional Government has the option to add a third party to the company's production sharing contracts.

"If that is assigned to a major oil company that would be positive for DNO," says Omdal, explaining that it would lend credibility to regional contracts like DNO's and Gulf Keystone's in the face of the central government's insistance that only it has contracting power.

Genel shares in London are down 0.2 percent, while Gulf Keystone jumps 21.3 percent helped by vague takeover speculation.

