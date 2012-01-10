Shares in Unipol extend Monday's sharp 14 percent fall to trade down almost 5 percent on fears the Italian insurer might have to make a capital increase to fund its designs on peer insurer Fondiaria-SAI.

The cooperative-owned Unipol said last Friday it was mulling playing a role in the reorganisation of Fondiaria-SAI as speculation grows the two groups could merge to create a national insurance champion.

"The option of Unipol calling on the market looks more likely. The size of this recapitalisation, however, is still uncertain," Banca Akros says in a note.

Fondiaria announced a capital increase of up to 750 million euros ($955.3 million) on Dec. 23 while press reports say Premafin, which controls Fondiaria, is also considering a capital hike for up to 400 million euros.

"Probably not lower than 250 million euros," Akros says, referring to how much Unipol might need to tap the market for if it decides to press ahead with its designs.

The poor start to the 7.5 billion euro rights issue of UniCredit has spooked the market for companies considering cash calls.

($1 = 0.7851 euros)

