European shares stay sharply higher after stocks on Wall Street gain in early trade following a bullish forecast from aluminium giant Alcoa that boosted the outlook for the commodities sector and pointed to a global economic recovery.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 1.8 percent at 1,026.63 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index rise 0.9 percent to 1.1 percent.

In Europe, miners feature among the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 3.6 percent.

