The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.9, lagging a 1.5 percent rise on the blue chips, while the midcaps also add 0.9 percent.

Oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum climbs more than 20 percent, with market sources citing renewed media speculation that the Kurdistan-focused company is likely be the subject of a takeover approach.

Flybe, Europe's largest regional airline, dives 20 percent to touch a life-time low after the company warns it expects sales to fall short of expectations in the third quarter.

British video games retailer Game Group slumps 43 percent after it warned on Tuesday that poor trading over Christmas meant it may breach the terms of its loans, as it struggles to adapt to a shift towards online gaming.

