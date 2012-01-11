European stock index futures point to a lower open as worries over the euro zone debt crisis ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions later this week overshadow recent optimism about corporate earnings and the U.S. economy.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are down 0.2-0.3 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares finished 1.8 percent stronger at 1,027.23 points On Tuesday, the highest close since January 3. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 2.7 percent to 2,347.47 points.

No major European company reporting on Wednesday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Lennar Corp

Q3 2012 SUPERVALU INC

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0800 DE Full-year GDP

0930 GB Trade Nov

1200 US Mortgage index w/e

