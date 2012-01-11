Shares in Evotec are indicated to rise 3.2 percent after the biotech company says its research alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim achieved a milestone triggering a payment of 2.5 million euros ($3.2 million) to Evotec.

"The milestone payment underpins our positive stance on both the company's business model in general and the alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim in particular," DZ Bank analyst Elmar Kraus says.

Evotec's stock has lost almost 25 percent of its value over the past year, while the German TecDAX index declined by 17 percent.

