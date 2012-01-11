Shares in Fenner rise almost 3 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, with the index itself flat, after the British industrial conveyor belt maker issues a positive trading update.

Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman says the statement indicates strong demand and that management expects to make continued good progress in FY2012.

"While no numbers are provided, the tone of the statement suggests to us that consensus forecasts of 9 percent sales growth and 10 percent growth in operating profit for the year could prove a little light," says Reedman.

