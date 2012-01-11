Shares in household products group Reckitt Benckiser gain 1.4 percent with traders citing the impact of an upgrade in rating by Morgan Stanley and a target price hike by BoA-Merrill Lynch.

Peer Unilever, however, sees its shares shed 2 percent as both Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch downgrade its rating, traders say.

Morgan Stanley ups its stance for Reckitt to "overweight" from "equal-weight', and makes the reverse change for Unilever, down to "equal-weight" from "overweight", with both changes mainly made on valuation grounds, traders say.

Merrill Lynch, meanwhile, downgrades Unilever to "underperform" from "neutral", and reduces its price objective to 2,140 pence from 2,190 pence, also highlighting the stock's premium rating.

"In our view, this premium rating is unsustainable in light of slowing org. sales growth, muted margin uplift and consensus EPS downgrades," the broker says in a note.

Merrill Lynch raises its target price for Reckitt to 3,750 pence from 3,700 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock in a separate note.

