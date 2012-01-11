Shares in Aggreko shed 1.7 percent, underperforming a 0.4 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as Credit Suisse downgrades its rating for the temporary power supplier to "neutral" from "outperform", with an increased target price of 2,140 pence up from 2,000 pence, after a strong run.

The broker says that, after incorporating Aggreko's full-year 2011 trading update, released on Dec. 19, and recent currency moves its full-year 2011-2013E EPS estimates rise by 2-5 percent to be 0-5 percent above consensus.

However, Credit Suisse says, given limited upside to its new discounted cashflow-based price target, after a strong share price performance of up 25 percent over 5 months versus a 7 percent gain by the FTSE All Share index , it has downgraded its rating.

"AGGK trades close to absolute and relative peaks on most multiples, providing limited scope for further rerating," the broker says in a note.

On Tuesday, RBC Capital Markets also downgraded its rating for Aggreko, to "sector perform" from "outperform" on valuation grounds.

