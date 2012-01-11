The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.1 percent in early trade, just underperforming a flat FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index gains 0.5 percent.

Real estate small cap Helical Bar gains 1.5 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove upgrades its rating to "overweight" from "neutral", the only positive move in an otherwise cautious review of the European property sector, with price targets cut across the board.

Peer Workspace sheds 2.4 percent as JPMorgan downgrades its rating to "neutral", one of three negative rating moves in the real estate review.

