Shares in Capita top the FTSE 100 leader board, up 3.7 percent, with the index flat, as Citigroup upgrades its rating for the British outsourcer to "buy" from "hold" in a review of 2012 Themes & Picks for the European business services sector.

"After a challenging 2011, we see valuation upside for Capita. Our contract monitor suggests further improvement in tender outcomes from the 2010 low, underpinning a return to positive organic growth in 2012," Citigroup says.

The broker says while it forecasts margin attrition for Capita of 20 basis points per annum, it does not subscribe to the margin capitulation bear thesis.

"A circa 4 percent 2012 divi yield means investors are paid to wait for improved newsflow," Citigroup adds, repeating its 740 pence price target on the firm.

Including Capita, Citigroup says its most preferred shares in the European business services are also British firms Aggreko, Intertek, and Serco, against its least preferred stocks of Electrocomponents , Premier Farnell, Spain's Amadeus and Randstad of the Netherlands.

"We back structural growers and high cash converters in a lower growth world abundant with macro risk and deteriorating sector cashflows. We caution against stocks with Eurozone periphery exposure and divi/refinancing risk," the broker says in its note.

