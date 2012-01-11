Shares in British recruitment company Michael Page International rise 4.8 percent, outperforming the FTSE 250 index, up 0.7 percent, after it says full-year gross profit rose 25 percent, in a statement described as unsurprising by analysts following a profit warning late last year.

The company said gross profit rose 25 percent to 553.7 million pounds. Gross profit in the last three months of the year rose 13.4 percent to 135.9 million pounds, it said, falling from the growth levels of 30 and 22 percent it reported in its second and third quarters.

The statement "produced few surprises, considering the release of a profits warning in December," Shore Capital says in a note.

The broker notes a decline in confidence, especially with international clients, during the fourth quarter, in the face of the eurozone crisis.

But it adds that Michael Page's balance sheet remains healthy at about 60 million pounds of net debt, despite 30.3 million pounds of share buy-backs during the year.

Shore retains its "buy" rating on the company.

"We do not expect to change forecasts today, in view of cuts in December at the time of the last trading update. We remain positive on MPI," it says.

The shares have fallen 35 percent in the past year.

