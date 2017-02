Shares in Fraport rise 3 percent, outperforming the German mid-cap index's gain of 0.5 percent, after the company says passenger volume at Frankfurt airport jumped 12.2 percent in December on the back of a year-earlier slump caused by snowy winter weather.

"Even excluding the positive base effect Fraport delivered underlying passenger growth of around 5 percent in December," DZ Bank analyst Thomas Maul says.

Fraport also trimmed its 2012 outlook for passenger volume growth at Germany's biggest airport to 4 percent from a range of 4-7 percent, a spokesman for Fraport said, citing comments by Chief Executive Stefan Schulte at an investor conference in New York.

