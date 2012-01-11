Shares in two of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, SSE and Centrica, drop as analysts say EDF Energy's decision to cut gas prices will force competitors to follow suit.

EDF Energy said on Wednesday it would cut its UK gas retail prices by 5 percent, passing falling wholesale prices on to its customers.

"That means basically Centrica and SSE will have to follow suit fairly soon," says Liberum Capital analyst Dominic Nash, adding that given the drop in gas prices, it was only a matter of time before somebody cut prices.

EDF Energy, Centrica, E.ON, RWE npower, SSE, and Scottish Power, which together control 99 percent of Britain's energy retail market, increased retail energy prices last autumn. But wholesale power and gas prices have fallen sharply since on a mild winter and a weak economy.

"People are looking at EDF's move on tariffs as fairly aggressive," says RBC analyst John Musk. "If the other big five want to protect market share, they will have to cut prices.

Reuters messaging rm://adveith.nair.reuters.com@reuters.net