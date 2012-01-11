Shares in N Brown Group drop 4.4 percent, the top FTSE 250 faller, with the index up 0.6 percent, as the British internet and catalogue home shopping firm's latest trading update raises margin concerns, prompting Oriel Securities to downgrade its rating to "reduce" from "hold".

The Manchester, northwest England, based company, which targets mature and larger customers, said its revenue increased 2.3 percent in the 19 weeks to January 7, with like-for-like revenue, excluding sales from new stores, up 2.0 percent.

However, the firm said additional promotional activity to drive sales growth will reduce the rate of gross margin for the year to March 3, 2012, with a level of almost one percentage point below last year expected.

"Brown is seeing serious erosion of its gross margin and whilst there has been a sales uplift due to discounting through December, we are most concerned by the interplay between bad debt and the income yield," says Oriel in a note.

The broker says forecast momentum is very negative for N Brown, hence its shift in rating.

