Shares in Burberry Group gain 0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent fall by the FTSE 100 index, as Nomura International upgrades its rating for the British luxury goods firm to "buy" from "neutral" with an increased target price of 1,530 pence, up from 1,356 pence, saying the stock's premium rating is justified.

"Detailed analysis of Burberry's product merchandise mix and distribution opportunity lead us to conclude that controlled merchandise development, innovative marketing and major infrastructure investment have delivered strong growth to date," Nomura says in a note.

In addition, the broker says it believes that Burberry can continue to deliver good comparable store growth and accelerate its space growth while driving further modest improvements in EBIT margin.

"Any luxury pull-back will expose the group's defensive qualities in our view  The highest ROIC (return on invested capital) in the sector and highest reinvestment rate warrant a premium valuation in our view," Nomura adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net