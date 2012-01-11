Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano rise 6.8 percent, the biggest gainer on a declining Italian blue-chip index, as investors cheer the nomination of a CEO from outside the mid-tier mutual lender, at the behest of the Bank of Italy.

"After the changes in the corporate governance triggered by the Italian regulator, we welcome the appointment of the new CEO, which could represent a short-term catalyst for the stock," Nomura analysts say in a note to investors.

"We would need, however, the cost base to be addressed more vigorously by the new CEO to temper our negative stance on BPM," they add.

Late on Tuesday, the Milan bank named Piero Montani, a former top banker at Banca Popolare di Novara and Antonveneta, after an overhaul of its corporate governance following criticism by the regulator.

"There's a euphoric reaction linked to the nomination of a man from the outside, with restructuring experience in his CV," a Milan-based analyst says. "Montani is a good manager, his past experience at listed banks is positive."

Shares in BPM have lost 12.2 percent so far this year, underperforming the wider European banking sector, which is down 4.8 percent since the start of 2012.

