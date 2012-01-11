The FTSE Small Cap index is off 0.2 percent at midday, outperforming a 0.7 percent fall by the blue chip index, while the mid caps gain 0.2 percent.

Plant Health Care jumps 7.1 percent after the leading provider of natural products for plants and soil says Boulder River Capital Corporation and its affiliates had increased their total interest in the firm to 5 million ordinary shares, representing approximately 9.40 percent of the total issued share capital.

Game Group drops 17.4 percent, extending a 43 percent plunge seen in the previous session as more brokers slash price targets for the video games retailer after its warning that poor trading over Christmas meant it may breach the terms of its loans.

JPMorgan Cazenove chops its target for Game Group to 2 pence from 5 pence, while Deutsche Bank more than halves its target to 6 pence from 14 pence.

