Shares in German perfume, books and clothing retailer Douglas Holding AG are indicated to open 8.5 percent higher on a report that the company may be taken private.

The Wall Street Journal reported leveraged buyout firms including Apax Partners and BC Partners are in talks with the Kreke family, the founders of Douglas, to potentially take the German retailer private.

"There is still potential left, if story is true," a trader says.

The German midcap index company, which has a market capitalization of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), was unavailable for comment.

The German blue chip index is indicated to open 0.2 percent higher.

