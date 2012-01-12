European stock futures point to a higher open on hopes a Spanish bond auction will show demand for the region's troubled debt and the European Central Bank's interest rate decision press conference will shed some more light on its stance to help the struggling euro zone economies.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.4-0.6 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
SUEDZUCKER Q3 SZUG.DE
No major U.S. company reporting.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0630 FR HICP final Dec
0700 DE CPI final Dec
0700 DE HICP final Dec
0745 FR Budget ytd
0745 FR Current a/c Nov
0900 IT Ind Prd Nov
0930 GB Ind Prod Nov
0930 GB Mfg prod Nov
1000 EZ Ind prod Nov
1200 GB BoE rate
1245 EZ ECB rate
1330 US Jobless claims w/e
1330 US Retail sales Dec
1500 US Bus Inv Nov
