Shares in Petroplus soar by 32 percent after the troubled refiner reaches a temporary agreement with its creditors allowing it to keep some operations running and pay critical bills.

The firm also says it is in talks with unnamed third parties to supply crude and feedstock for its refineries in Coryton, United Kingdom and Ingolstadt, Germany.

Shares in Petroplus traded at 1.58 Swiss francs by 0836 GMT, after pushing almost 50 percent higher in early trading.

"It's a good sign, it buys the company a little bit more time and the operating capacities of the two best refineries can be maintained until the a more definitive solution is found," ZKB analyst Martin Schreiber says.

"It also seems the banks prefer not to force the company into bankruptcy, but to keep operating the two refineries, perhaps with a partner. Details remain unclear, but the probability of a positive agreement is much higher now."

Reuters messaging rm://martin.desapinto.reuters.com@reuters.net