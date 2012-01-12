Shares in Belgian food retailer Delhaize shed 8.4 percent after its fourth-quarter revenues fall short of expectations, particularly in its main U.S. and Belgian markets, and it announces plans to cut some 5,000 jobs.

The shares are the second weakest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.

Analysts say the decline of like-for-like U.S. store sales, against expectations of an increase, is particularly disappointing and say the 205 million euros cost of closing stores will impact 2012.

Broker Bank Degroof cuts its rating on the stock to 'hold' from 'accumulate' as "the stock will be dead money for some time".