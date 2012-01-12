Belgian lender KBC and Austria's Erste Group Bank and Raiffesien Bank International are set to take a hit of between 4 percent and 5 percent of their tangible book value (TBV) from marking to market their holdings of distressed Hungarian sovereign debt and agreeing to a relief package for the country's mortgage borrowers, Citi says.

Citi estimates the cost of exiting Hungary would exceed 11 billion euros ($14 billion) for the three banks, largely offsetting profits generated in the country since their entry, although Citi says the likelihood of a disorderly exit has decreased as the Hungarian government comes under pressure to accept aid from the International Monetary Fund.

"The cost of exiting Hungary in a disorderly fashion would be prohibitive for all three banks (44 percent - 71 percent of TBV) with Erste having the highest cost," Citi says. "Even factoring in potential benefits from HUF depreciation the additional impact to tangible book values remains unaffordable (46 percent -55 percent of TBV)."

($1 = 0.7882 euros)

