Norwegian solar firm REC jumps 14 percent, taking its two-day rise to 22 percent, tracking a rally overnight for Asian peers on recent reports of lower inventory levels and signs prices for solar energy components are stabilising.

DNB Bank said the low inventory levels will provide an uplift in prices and thus sector valuations, and it had a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of 6 crowns per share, a 45 percent upside on the current level.

Morgan Stanley cautioned, however, saying the solar market's rally was primarily driven by short covering and exceptionally low valuations but it was too early to call the bottom.

At 0833 GMT, REC shares traded at 4.16 Norwegian crowns.

