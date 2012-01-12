Shares in WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, climb 1.5 percent and outperform a flat FTSE 100 index after UBS upgrades its rating on the firm to "buy" from "neutral", arguing global growth will offset a slowdown in Europe.

"In our opinion, a near-term slowdown in Europe is already in consensus expectations, medium-term growth is secured through global exposure, and valuation and cash returns are supportive," UBS says in a note.

The bank notes that WPP trades on 9.5 times 2012 earnings per share versus peers on 11.5 times, and reckons it provides reliable cash returns, with a dividend yield of 3.7 percent, which, combined with EPS growth of 9.5 percent, takes the total return to 13.2 percent.

UBS lifts its target price for WPP to 840 pence from 675 pence.

