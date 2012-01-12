Shares in Rentokil Initial (RTO) rises 3.0 percent as Goldman Sachs adds the British cleaning-to-pest control firm to its "Conviction Buy" list, an upgrade from "buy", with a 12-month price target of 100 pence implying a 50 percent upside potential, the highest in its coverage.

Trading volumes are 22 percent of its 90-day daily average, against 12 percent for the FTSE mid-cap index, which is up 0.7 percent.

"While we recognize that RTO has relatively poor industry positioning ... and operates in mature end markets where pricing is competitive, our positive investment view is based mainly on valuation," Goldman says in a note.

Rentokil shares trade on 4.4 times 2012E EV/EBITDA versus a 2009 trough of 5.5 times, with a free cash flow yield of 13 percent, the note says.

