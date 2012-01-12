Shares in UniCredit rise 6 percent as Citigroup and Natixis upgrade Italy's second-largest bank to "buy" after a sharp share price fall last week, which followed the announcement of a deeply discounted rights issue.

Citi, which previously had a "neutral" recommendation on the shares, says the stock's valuation has become "more attractive" as a "strong discount" to sector multiples can only be partly explained by the lower return on tangible equity.

"While in the longer term we see value in UniCredit shares (also considering all the potential risks involved), we do expect the share price to remain volatile until the completion of the pending 7.5 billion euros capital increase," the broker adds, cutting its target price on the stock to 4.0 euros from 5.60 euros to factor in the rights issue.

Natixis upgrades the stock to "buy" from "reduce" with an unchanged 4.0 euro target, arguing the capital increase would remove solvency risk.

