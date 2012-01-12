Shares in Tesco slide 14.1 percent to a 33-month low, the standout faller on Britain's FTSE 100, up 0.4 percent, as the retailer warns on profit after reporting its worst Christmas sales performance for decades, prompting Shore Capital to cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy".

Tesco, the world's third-biggest retailer, says it expects minimal trading profit growth in the year to February 2013, compared with a market forecast for a 10 percent rise.

That follows a 2.3 percent drop in sales, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, at British stores open a year or more in the six weeks to Jan. 7.

"For 2012/13 we are cutting our forecasts more substantially to reflect substantial increase in investment to improve the UK performance and broader business," Shore Capital says in a note.

"We see this investment involving price but also labour and other overhead costs to improve the productivity of Tesco UK," the broker says.

Seymour Pierce, which retains its "hold" rating on Tesco, echoed those comments: "Whilst we see major opportunities internationally, we need to be convinced that its new UK strategy will return the business to growth and are uncomfortable with the number of recent management departures."

Tesco's warning was accompanied by weak trading updates from other store groups, including Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, which posts an 8.8 percent drop in underlying sales at its Argos stores and says it will cut its dividend, sending its shares 5.0 percent lower, topping the FTSE 250 fallers list.

Fears over a looming price war heaped pressure on other British supermarkets, with Wm Morrison and J Sainsbury occupying the second and third spots on the blue-chip fallers' list respectively, down 7.4 percent and 4.2 percent.

Trading volumes in Tesco are robust, at more than six times its 90-day daily average, with the FTSE 100 trading on about half its 90-day daily average.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net