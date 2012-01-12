Shares in UK-listed banks rallied as investors supported Royal Bank of Scotland's proposals for structural reorganisation, and cheered Spain's debt auction which saw solid demand and falling yields, in the first test of the market's desire for debt in the distressed euro zone area.

RBS was up 7 percent as analysts commended the lender's plan to cull investment bank jobs and sell or shut its equities and advisory business under a 3-year plan to further reduce risk and focus more on domestic retail and corporate banking.

"We welcome this decision to further de-emphasise the company's less profitable, riskier and more capital intensive operations," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital, says.

Shore Capital, however, retains its "sell" rating on RBS reflecting ongoing economic challenges.

Banks shares, which fell around 30 percent in 2011 on concerns over the potential collapse of the financial system, the cost of regulatory reform in the sector and their exposure to Europe's debt crisis, rally too as Spain saw demand for its new three-year paper at 1.8 times the amount on offer, with average yields easing to 3.384 percent, raising hopes the country could avoid future catastrophic default on its debts.

Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, and Standard Chartered rose as much as 4.4 percent, but HSBC lagged, up 1.1 percent as BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded the lender to "underperform" from "neutral".

"U.S. repositioning, falling BSM (Balance Sheet Management) revenues and a troubled outlook for investment banking means that revenues are likely to be down, not up as consensus expects. Combined with a stubbornly high cost base we think preprovision profits will be down again in 2012," Merrill says in a note.

