Shares in British Sky Broadcasting Group shed 1.8 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, as three brokers - UBS, Investec Securities, and Citigroup -- all downgrade their ratings for the satellite broadcaster.

UBS downgrades its rating for BSkyB to "neutral" from "buy" and cuts its target price to 740 pence from 860 pence after reducing its EPS estimates by 2 percent per annum.

The broker says it sees a risk that BSkyB's strong broadband growth could slow in the longer term as fibre optic broadband expands, and although it expects Sky to retain a majority of the Premier League football television rights for the 2013/14 to 2015/16 seasons, it expects this to be at a 15 percent greater cost.

Investec Securities, meanwhile, previewing BSkyB's upcoming first-half results, due on Jan 31, thinks the next two quarters for the broadcaster could be dominated by uncertain sentiment and negative newsflow, also noting the Premier League football rights auction which is expected before Easter.

Investec downgrades its rating to "hold" from "buy", and also reduces its underlying pay-TV subscriber growth numbers for Sky.

And Citigroup cuts its rating for BSkyB to "neutral" from "buy" in a review of the European Media sector, with the broker also making the same change on Anglo-Dutch professional publishing group Reed Elsevier , while upgrading French advertising agency Havas to "buy" from "neutral".

Havas shares gain 4.1 percent in Paris, while Reed Elsevier shares are down 0.3 percent in Amsterdam, but up 0.1 percent in London.

"The valuation of Media defensives is at all-time highs vs media cyclicals: stocks that are defensive/quality earn a premium while those that are cyclical/risky have a discount. The challenge for investors is to make sure everything is in the right bucket," Citigroup says in its note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net