The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent at midday, underperforming a 0.4 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, with the FTSE 250 index up 1.0 percent.

Thorntons drops nearly 17 percent as the chocolatier says sales over the Christmas period were below its expectations and its profitability would be hit by heavy discounting, in a retail environment it called "extremely tough".

Lo-Q adds 3.4 percent as the AIM-listed provider of virtual queuing systems for theme parks and major attractions says it is to install its Q-bot electronic queue management system at LEGOLAND Deutschland.

