Shares in French small-cap biotech Metabolic Explorer soar as much as 54 percent, the biggest CAC Mid & Small index riser, after it posts upbeat results on key product L-Methionine.

The positive results should enable Metabolic Explorer and its partner on the project, Roquette, a non-listed company specialised in raw vegetable materials processing, to start planning the production of the nutrient, the two companies say in a joint statement.

Methionine, which is produced from propylene, an oil derivative, is used in animal nutrition and represented a global market of $2.85 billion in 2011.

Portzamparc analyst Arnaud Guérin says this is good news for the company and revises his price target to 6.20 euros from 5.70 euros.

"This step leads us to reduce our risk premium on this project, which represents 34 percent of the initial valuation of 5.70 euros. Our 'probability of failure' hence moves from 30 percent to 15 percent, which brings the valuation from 5.70 euros to 6.20 euros," the analyst writes in a note.

The stock trades at 4.94 euros, giving Metabolic Explorer a market value of around 105 million euros. The stock is up 72 pct so far this year and currently trades at its highest level since end-July.

Reuters messaging rm://alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net