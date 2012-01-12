The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.9 percent stronger, tracking similar gains by the mid caps, also up 0.9 percent, while the blue chips shed 0.2 percent.

Mecom Group adds 5.3 percent as the loss-making European publisher says its full-year results and year-end net debt are expected to show some improvement on the guidance given in October, and says it will consider a return of capital to shareholders from part of the proceeds of its disposal of its Norwegian business Edda Media announced in December.

Theo Fennell plunges 33 percent as the jeweller says overall sales in the five weeks for the month of December 2011 were 11 percent below 2010 levels, and it expects to make a loss for the year to March 31.

In reaction, Seymour Pierce halves its target price for Theo Fennel to 20 pence from 40 pence while retaining its "buy" rating on the stock.

