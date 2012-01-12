Shares in Yara Interantional fall 1.9 percent after a report shows bigger-than-expected stocks of grain in the United States at the end of this marketing year, implying less need for the Norwegian firm's fertiliser products.

"You see this every month: if there is a significant deviation between what the market expects and the actual USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) estimate, it has a rather significant effect on the share prices for especially nitrogen fertiliser players," DNB analyst Haakon Reistad Fure says.

"But if you look at the reliability of these estimates, they are by no means significant, and the impact on the fundamentals should be very, very small."

For more on the the USDA's monthly report, double-click on

Reuters messaging rm://victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net