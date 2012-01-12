European shares remain stronger after a successful Spanish bond auction, but they are off highs as weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and an increase in first-time U.S. jobless claims limits gains in early trading on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.3 percent at 1,024.98 points, having been as high as 1,031.08 earlier.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are up between 0.1 and 0.3 percent in early trading.

U.S. retail sales rose at the weakest pace in seven months in December and first-time claims for jobless benefits moved higher last week, signs the economic recovery remains shaky despite a pick-up in growth.

