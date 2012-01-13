European stock index futures point to higher open for equities as investors hope an Italian bond auction will show strong demand for the country's troubled debt and match the success of Thursday's Spanish bond sale.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.8-1.1 percent.

Italy will test investor appetite for its longer-term debt for the first time in 2012 on Friday, seeking to sell up to 4.75 billion euros of bonds.

No major European company reporting on Friday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 JPMorgan Chase & Co

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0930 GB PPI Input Dec

0930 GB PPI Output Dec

0930 GB PPI Core Dec

1000 EZ trade balance Nov

1330 US Export prices Dec

1330 US Import prices Dec

1330 US Intl trade Nov

1455 US Mich sent Jan

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net