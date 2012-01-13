Shares in France's satellite operator Eutelsat shed 3.3 percent after Spanish toll road operator Abertis places a 16 percent stake in the company, representing about half of its stake in Eutelsat.

According to market sources, the placing was done at 28 euros a share, a 6 percent discount on Eutelsat's closing price on Thursday.

"It's not a big surprise. We don't think that it will weigh that much on share price. It widens the free float, and Inmarsat and Amadeus's recent placements prove that the market can absorb palcements of quality assets. Eutelsat clearly is a great story," a Paris-based trader says.

Abertis is up 2.6 percent in Madrid.

