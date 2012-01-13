Shares in BT Group add 1.6 percent, outperforming a 0.7 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index as Nomura double-upgrades its rating for the telecoms provider to "buy" from "reduce" with a target price of 285 pence, up from 182 pence, after "a root-and-branch review of BT's operating outlook".

"UK consumers now cite speed as their main concern with broadband. The move towards higher broadband speeds will likely drive fibre adoption, increase (BT's) Openreach broadband ARPU (average revenue per user) and support ARPU rises from UK consumers," Nomura says in a note.

The broker says BT's competitive position is also improving, which should aid market share gains. Meanwhile, mobile carriers will increasingly depend on BT for access to Wi-Fi/backhaul infrastructure to manage capacity demands.

"We believe that BT can become a meaningful part of the mobile value chain," Nomura adds.

The broker also upgrades its rating for mobile phones giant Vodafone Group to "buy" from "neutral", with an increased target price of 230 pence, up from 220 pence.

Nomura points out that Vodafone has the least exposure to Europe of all the large-cap mobile players, with its U.S. joint venture, Verizon Wireless, forecast to contribute close to 60 percent of Vodafone's earnings in full-year 2013.

"We believe Vodafone is well positioned to exploit the financial weakness of peers to invest in market position and network," Nomura says in a separate note on Vodafone, with its shares up 0.6 percent.

