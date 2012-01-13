Shares in Tesco extend their sharp fall into a second day, down 1.6 percent to their lowest point since end-March 2009 and leading the FTSE 100 fallers in a 0.6 percent stronger market, hit by a number of broker downgrades following its first-ever profit warning in the previous session.

The shock generated by that warning, the result of weak Christmas trading, saw the stock plunge 16 percent on Thursday.

Credit Suisse downgrades its rating for Tesco to "neutral" from "outperform" with a target of 370 pence from 500 pence; Barclays Capital downgrades the retailer's rating to "equal-weight" from "overweight", with a reduced target price of 360 pence from 500 pence; and UBS cuts its rating to "neutral" from "buy".

"Lower forecasts naturally result in a reduction in our price target. Furthermore the likely delay in evidence of improving returns and the lag in Tesco's remedial action delivering tangible results means that we think an imminent re-rating is now unlikely," UBS says in a note.

Among other target price changes, HSBC Securities chops its target to 365 pence from 410 pence; and Citigroup cuts its target to 275 pence from 330 pence.

