Shares in Spectris gains 6.2 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, with the mid-cap index up 0.2 percent, as the engineering group issues an upbeat trading update, prompting Numis Securities to up its estimates and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock.

Spectris says it expects a 40 percent rise in 2011 adjusted operating profit on strong growth in its test and measurement business, and robust demand from China.

"Spectris has released a positive pre-close trading update, highlighting continued strong trading and profits for 2011 ahead of expectations," says Numis in a note.

The broker says this strong performance is driven by good demand in all Spectris's end-markets and regions, and leads it to upgrade its earnings forecasts by 7 percent.

"We believe Spectris is well positioned to benefit (from) robust volumes and its high operational gearing and acquisition contribution gives scope for positive earnings momentum. This, coupled with strong cash generation and a robust balance sheet, (means) the valuation looks undemanding," Numis says.

