The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent in early trade, while the FTSE 100 index gains 0.5 percent, and the FTSE 250 index adds 0.2 percent.

Ted Baker rises 5.4 percent as the British designer brand says it will meet forecasts for full-year profits after a sharp rise in retail sales over the Christmas period, up 15.7 percent in the eight weeks to Jan. 7, driven by a 7.3 percent rise in new space.

Fiberweb drops 14.1 percent after the non-woven fabrics maker says trading in the second half in its continuing business has been challenging, and reported results for 2011 will be impacted by restructuring costs.

In reaction, Panmure Gordon cuts its target price for Fiberweb to 64 pence from 90 pence while retaining a "buy" rating on the stock.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net