Shares in Bunzl fall 0.7 percent, underperforming the FTSE 100 Index, which adds 0.4 percent, as UBS cuts its rating on the blue chip business supplies distributor to "neutral" from "buy" in a broader note on European services firm, saying it expects European macro concerns weigh on sector cyclicals.

"Bunzl is still a stock where we think positive EPS (earning per share) revisions are very likely during 2012, but the shares have rerated substantially (more than 30 percent premium to market), and neither iROIC (incremental return on invested capital) nor FCF (free-cash-flow) yield are upper-quartile within the sector," UBS says in a note.

The broker also cuts its ratings for cleaning-to-pest control firm Rentokil Initial and on home repair and insurance cover provider HomeServe , both to "neutral" from "buy", saying it has become more cautious about their earnings per share momentum.

Mid cap firms Rentokil and Homeserve fall 0.4 and 2.3 percent respectively.

