Shares in Spain's Acerinox jump 4 percent on hopes for consolidation in the European stainless steel sector after German peer Thyssenkrupp confirms talks with Finland's Outokumpu over a possible merger of the two companies' stainless steel businesses.

"This could be a significant step in the long-awaited consolidation of the European stainles steel sector," BPI analysts say in a note to clients.

The broader STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, meanwhile, trades up 0.5 percent.

