Banks with solid capital, low exposure to peripheral Europe and knocked-down valuations provide buying opportunities as liquidity risk abates thanks to support from the European Central Bank, Espirito Santo says, highlighting stocks such as Barclays and UBS.

"We believe the ECB's 3-year LTRO (Long Term Refinancing Operation) has been successful in providing liquidity to the system," the broker says, citing successful auctions of Italian and Spanish sovereign debt as evidence of improving market conditions.

However, the broker says it is wary of Societe Generale and Deutsche Bank, estimating the two lenders have equity deficits of 7 billion euros ($9 billion) and 15 billion euros, respectively, based on Basel III capital rules.

It recommends pair trades of long Barclays, short Deutsche Bank, and long UBS, short Credit Suisse.

($1 = 0.7814 euros)

