Shares in Imagination Technologies (IMG) fall 2.9 percent, underperforming a 0.5 percent gain by the FTSE 250 index, as Berenberg Bank downgrades the British graphics chip designer to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

"Our target price (580 pence) implies upside of less than 10 percent on the current share price," Berenberg Bank says in a note.

The broker says IMG's share price implies a price earnings (PE) of 56/38 times based on its 2012 and 2013 earnings estimates. That compares with peer ARM Holdings on a forward 12-month PE of 42.5, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Berenberg says the next catalyst for IMG will be results from Apple (which accounts for 20 percent of IMT's revenue) due on Jan 24.

The broker says Apple's fouth-quarter numbers should be better than consensus, but says the market is upping its expectations at the same time, which leaves little room for a surprise, and a 10 percent beat from Apple sales should only translate into a 2 percent beat from IMG's revenue.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net