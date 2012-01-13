Shares in RSA Insurance shed 0.8 percent, bucking a firmer blue chip trend, with the index up 0.5 percent, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for the stock to "neutral" from "buy", with a reduced target price of 115 pence from 145 pence, citing valuation grounds.

"RSA's recent performance has suffered from the resignation of its CEO and CFO, but the shares performed broadly in line with the sector in 2011," says Citigroup in a note.

The broker says, while its does not expect a material change in RSA's strategy in 2012, and it believes the business has a strong position in its markets, it thinks the insurer lacks earnings momentum and sees some potential earnings pressures

"The attractive 8.8 percent dividend yield appears supported by capital generation, but we do not see 12.9 percent 2012 ROE (return on equity) as sufficiently attractive given the shares trade on a modest premium at 7.9 times 2012 PE (price earnings)," Citigroup adds, with the sector trading at 7.3 times.

