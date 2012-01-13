Shares in Belgian PVC window frame maker Deceuninck rise by as much as 9.6 percent, the top riser in Brussels, building on a 7.8 percent increase on Thursday, after a leading board and founding family member raises his stake in the company.

"It's not massive (the size of the stake buy) but the share was up yesterday already and maybe it will continue on that trend because of the purchase," says KBC Securities analyst Wim Hoste.

Vice Chairman Arnold Deceuninck, the grandson of the founder of the company, bought 50,000 shares, according to information posted on the website of the Belgian market regulator the FMSA.

