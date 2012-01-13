HSBC says equities have potential to recover surprisingly sharply as depressed risk appetite and attractive valuations offset the risks posed by the eurozone crisis that continues to blight share markets.

It forecasts, in a first quarter outlook report, that pan-Europe earnings per share (EPS) growth in the region will be 4 percent, compared to a consensus estimate of 8 percent, indicating that the bulk of the downgrades are over.

It increases the commercial services sector to "overweight" and reduces pharmaceuticals to "neutral" and the food retail sector to "underweight".

"Even after these changes our portfolio remains relatively balanced with a continued emphasis on yield and emerging growth opportunities," HSBC says.

"Energy is our highest-conviction overweight recommendation because it scores well on a wide range of criteria. Valuations are attractive, international funds are underweight and earnings momentum is positive."

HSBC says it is "underweight" on capital goods as optimism is starting to wane on the sector. Large international funds remain "overweight" but have been scaling back this position over the last six months. Sell-side analysts have also been reducing their levels of conviction.

Companies in HSBC's Europe Super Ten list include Adecco, AXA , Experian, and Rio Tinto.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net