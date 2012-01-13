The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.3 percent in midday trade, in line with the midcaps, while the blue chips firm 0.2 percent.

Tribal Group jumps 17.5 percent to a one-year high after the education support services firm forecasts 2011 adjusted pretax profit ahead of its previous view, boosted by a growing appetite for its student management software.

Trading volumes in Tribal are strong, at six times its 90-day daily average.

Ground engineering company Keller Group adds 7 percent after winning a contract with Bechtel Australia worth more than 120 million pounds ($184 million).

($1 = 0.6528 British pounds)